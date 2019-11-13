WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Wood River police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Police said 14-year-old Kristin Holst ran away from home Tuesday night.

Holst is 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighs around 80 pounds, has long brown hair on the top of her head with the sides shaved and she has a nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

Wood River Police Department The Wood River Police Department is attempting to locate a Missing/E... ndangered 14 year old female, Kristin Holst. Her parents reported her as runaway/endangered this evening, November 12, 2019. At the request of the parents we are posting Kristin's photo in an attempt to help locate her.