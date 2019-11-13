WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Wood River police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.
Police said 14-year-old Kristin Holst ran away from home Tuesday night.
Holst is 5-foot-1-inch tall, weighs around 80 pounds, has long brown hair on the top of her head with the sides shaved and she has a nose ring.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.
