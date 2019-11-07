CHEVERLY, Md. — A woman was sexually assaulted on the platform at the Cheverly Metro Station in Maryland on Thursday.

According to the Metro Transit Police, the woman was sexually assaulted by a Abraham Berhanu Taddesse Thursday afternoon. There were no other riders or witnesses in the area.

Metro Transit Police said the suspect then boarded a train and exited Metro at the next stop -- Deanwood in D.C.

Officers with the Metro Transit Police locate the suspect near the Deanwood station. He was positively identified and taken into custody.

According to Metro Transit Police, police are working on a warrant in Maryland and will arrange extradition.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation following the incident.

