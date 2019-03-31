SAN ANTONIO — An event Sunday gives women the chance to explore their interest in the automobile industry, an area that has largely been dominated by men.

It is put on by an organization called "Woman and Machine". The organization aims to allow women or female-identified people to learn more about cars and the automotive industry.

The event is open to all women, regardless of their skill level. Beginners will learn the basics of car tinkering and more experienced women can improve their skills.

The event is Sunday at Southern Careers Institute, with workshops running from noon until 5 p.m. You must register ahead of time and there is a $20 registration fee for the event. Click here to register.