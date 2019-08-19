AUSTIN, Texas — The woman who was riding with Cedric Benson in a deadly motorcycle crash has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Benson and 27-year-old Aamna Najam were pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash.

Najam, who has Houston ties, recently earned her doctorate in audiology from the University of Texas.

"Aamna’s loss is devastating to our community and we express our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," UT said in a statement.

Najam's funeral and burial were held Monday afternoon in Houston.

Police say Benson was driving at a high rate of speed just before he crashed late Saturday.

Witnesses told police the BMW motorcycle was speeding in the westbound lane of FM 2222.

A van stopped at Mount Bonnell Road checked for oncoming traffic before making a left turn. That’s when the motorcycle crashed into it, according to police.

The driver of the van and a passenger tried to render aid to Benson and Najam before emergency crews arrived.

Police said speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in the crash.

"If you're not really careful, or you're going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop," said Sergeant Eric Wilson.

Neighbors call it a very dangerous intersection.

Former Longhorn Coach Mack Brown called Benson “one of his favorites.”

“We’ve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit,” Brown posted on Twitter.

