Woman undergoes surgery after cinder block falls into car while driving

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is undergoing surgery after a cinder block was thrown into her car from a bridge Sunday morning.

Family members said the woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a broken arm from the incident.

The victim was heading southbound on I37 when someone threw a cinder block off of the New Braunfels bridge.

The cinder block fell through the woman's windshield, hit the rearview mirror and landed in the center console of her car, which caused her serious injury including a broken arm.

The victim then pulled over and called for help. She has been in the hospital ever since.

Family members said the victim is the adult child of a San Antonio firefighter, so the firefighter community is providing support to the family at this time.