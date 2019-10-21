BUDA, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a different story involving a missing ring.

Are you missing a ring?

Crystal Stockdale posted on Facebook Monday that she found a men's tungsten carbide ring on the ground outside the H-E-B in Buda. She believes it might be a wedding ring.

Stockdale said she was walking into the H-E-B with her son and happened to see the ring shining in the sunlight on the ground. It was a little dusty, so she cleaned it off and held onto it. She then went home, took a picture of it and posted to Facebook.

Stockdale is asking people to share her post to try to help her get the ring back to its owner. But, to avoid anyone besides the owner trying to get it, she said she won't release the ring to anyone who can't tell her what the engraving inside says.

To make sure she doesn't miss messages from anyone she isn't Facebook friends with, Stockdale said if this is your ring, you should comment on her post.

