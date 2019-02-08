SAN ANTONIO — A woman was walking home with her son when she was struck by a white car who failed to stop and render aid, police said.

Carolina Villanueva, 62, was hit by what police think is a Nissan sedan. The incident took place on July 8 around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Chicago Boulevard on the south side.

Authorities said the crash took place in front of her son. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying the white car. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information which leads to the arrest.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.