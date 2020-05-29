Woman stabs husband in the chest multiple times, police say

Officers found the victim laying on the floor of the bedroom and the woman was in the kitchen covered in blood.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said an argument between a husband and wife ended in violence early Friday morning just north of downtown.

Officers were called out to a home in the 300 block of Magnolia around 4 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police say an argument broke out inside the home and the woman attacked the man with a kitchen knife. Officers found the victim laying on the floor of the bedroom and the woman was in the kitchen covered in blood, according to police.

The woman was taken into custody.