SAN ANTONIO — A domestic dispute ended with a man stabbed on the city's northeast side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said a husband and wife were fighting before the stabbing occurred around 3:45 am Saturday in the 4400 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Investigators said at one point during the couple's argument the woman stabbed her husband in the arm with an unknown object.

The victim ran out of the home and was found down the street when police arrived. He was transported to Northeast Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His wife was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.