SAN ANTONIO — A woman is recovering at San Antonio Military Medical Center after she was shot on the city's southeast side early Friday morning in a domestic dispute, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said the shooting was reported shortly after 4 am Friday in the 4000 block of East Southcross.

Investigators said a male suspect in his 40s fled the scene on foot after the victim was shot in the arm.

She was transported to SAMMC in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.