SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and her nephew behind bars after a family disturbance ended in gunfire inside a Castle Hills home.

Police were called to the residence in the 100 block of Dandelion Lane Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it was not clear what led to the shooting, but police say the suspect pulled a gun on his aunt.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries hours later.

