SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot and killed inside a Castle Hills home has been identified as 65-year-old Becky Ibarra.

Now, Ibarra is dead and her nephew is behind bars after a family disturbance led to the shooting.

Police were called to the residence in the 100 block of Dandelion Lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it was not clear what led to the shooting, but police say the suspect pulled a gun on his aunt.

Ibarra was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries hours later.