SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed after being shot at an apartment complex near North Star Mall late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the Casa del Encanto Apartments on Sahara.

Police say the man who fired the shots was not targeting the woman. They say he fired several shots through the wall of his apartment. A bullet went through the wall, through a vacant apartment and into the woman’s apartment. She was hit in the stomach and taken to University Hospital where she later died.

The man faces a murder charge. Police are still investigating.