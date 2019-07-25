SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed after being randomly shot at an apartment complex near North Star Mall late Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Shawana Robinson and police say she was killed on her 30th birthday.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the Casa del Encanto Apartments on Sahara.

Police say 25-year-old Amir Muhammad Rasul Powell fired the shots but was not targeting the woman. They say he was arguing with a woman in his apartment and assaulted her. At some point, police say Powell fired several shots through the wall of his apartment. A bullet went through the wall, through a vacant apartment and into another woman’s apartment. Robinson was hit in the stomach and taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Powell faces a murder charge as well as other charges. Police are still investigating.