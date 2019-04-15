SAN ANTONIO — A woman suffered severe burns to almost all of her body in a house fire late Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to a house on Dawnview, just north of downtown, around 11:30 p.m. and found the woman's home in flames.

Firefighters were told by a neighbor that there was a woman inside. They went inside and rescued her from a back room.

The woman, who is in her 60's, was taken to SAMMC in critical condition.

The fire ended up spreading to the neighbor's house and damaged both houses.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.