TOLEDO, Ohio — ShotSpotter technology alerted Toledo police to a shooting in central Toledo where a woman says her car window was shot out with her daughter in the backseat.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of N. Detroit on a ShotSpotter Alert in June.

Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the Gas & Stop parking lot. Police say it also appeared that other vehicles were struck, but they all left the scene.

Numerous shell casings were also discovered in the alley that runs along the gas station.

It was reported that multiple unknown black males approached the gas station from the alley way and began firing into the parking lot at a group of unknown people who were standing and sitting in their cars.

One woman later called police from her home and said she was inside the gas station when the window to her car was shot out while her 5-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the shooting.