It happened around 4 a.m. at General McMullen and Lackell Avenue on the southwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman ran into the side of an apartment complex while trying to avoid a wrong-way driver, police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. at General McMullen and Lackell Avenue on the southwest side.

Police say the woman picked up her daughter from her job at McDonalds when a wrong-way driver moved into her lane and ran her off the road. That's when she swerved and hit the apartment building.