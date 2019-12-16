GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jennifer Williamson says her 92-year-old grandfather, Jason Williamson was robbed in a horrific manner.

A Greensboro Police report indicates it happened on December 12th.

Jennifer said a woman knocked on her grandfather Jason's door and asked for money to support her children. Jennifer said her grandfather had pajamas on, so he told the stranger to wait at the door while he fetched some money for her in his bedroom.

Next thing Jason knew, he looked up and the stranger-turned-suspect was standing in his bedroom!

He handed her $40 dollars and told her to get out of his house. She did.

Later that night, Jennifer said the suspect circled back to her grandfather's home and started banging on the doors and windows. This time, she claimed to be his nurse.

Jason opened the door slightly to tell the suspect to leave, but she managed to push through. It knocked the 92-year-old to the ground. The suspect ran to Jason's bedroom and stole $800 dollars since she now knew where his wallet was.

Jason has Ring surveillance video that captured images of the alleged thief.

We're waiting to hear back from Greensboro Police with an update on this case.

