SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner has released the name of a 59-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way driving crash.

Angelita Cisneros died in the 9400 block of Southeast Loop 410 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Medical Examiner.

Reports from the scene indicate the wrong way driver crossed the median and slammed into Cisneros’ truck.

Police said the wrong way driver was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The driver will face charges of intoxication manslaughter, police said.