SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver of a black Nissan Pathfinder who they believe is behind a fatal hit and run on the city's west side overnight.

According to SAPD, a woman was struck by the car while walking on Culebra Road around 1 am Monday. The vehicle believed to be a black Nissan Pathfinder reportedly drug the victim down two blocks to San Joaquin Avenue and Rivas Street before fleeing the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

SAPD said there are no witnesses who have come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.