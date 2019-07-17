HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has died after she was shot in a car Tuesday night in west Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a husband and wife were driving on Old Greenhouse Road near Windy Stone Drive Tuesday night when the man reported hearing what he thought were fireworks. According to deputies, the 66-year-old man then saw the passenger side window was shattered and his wife with a gunshot wound to her head.

The 62-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies are looking for a white Audi SUV traveling westbound on the same street. They are also still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM