HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after jumping from Interstate 45 onto moving traffic Sunday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to the sheriff, the woman jumped from the freeway as her vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road with hazard lights on.

It happened Sunday night in the 17800 block of I-45, just before the Cypresswood exit, Gonzalez said.

The woman was dead at the scene.

Deputies shut down the northbound lanes of I-45 north with cars exiting south of FM 1960. The lanes were closed for a few hours, Gonzalez said.

