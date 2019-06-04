SAN ANTONIO — A crash along Loop 410 near Vance Jackson resulted in one death and an arrest after a woman involved in a crash was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the freeway.

The initial accident occurred around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning when two cars driving westbound on 410 hit each other and slammed against the wall barrier as they passed Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the driver of the van got out and noticed the passenger had also gotten out of the car. The passenger had blood on her head and was dazed.

The driver of the van tried to help her across the freeway when she was hit by a pickup truck. She died at the scene.

Police told KENS 5 that the driver of the van appeared intoxicated and was detained.

The driver of the pickup, who stopped to render aid, was also detained.

The driver of the van is facing multiple charges including DWI and a possible involuntary manslaughter or manslaughter charge.