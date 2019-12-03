SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night on the city's northeast side.

According to detectives, a woman arrived to a home in the 6800 block of Stockport shortly after 11 pm Monday to find her boyfriend shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

Neighbors told deputies they saw a dark-colored SUV flee the scene.

A baby in the home was sent to be with his grandmother.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.