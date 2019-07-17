HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was fatally shot as she and her husband drove home from a doctor's appointment in west Harris County on Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 62-year-old victim may have been an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a road rage incident.

The shooting happened on Old Greenhouse Road near Windy Stone Drive at about 8:30 p.m.

The woman's husband, 66, was behind the wheel at the time. He said he thought they were hearing fireworks, but when he looked over at his wife she had a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known. The husband told deputies the last conversation they had was about what they were going to have for dinner that evening.

Deputies are looking for a white Audi SUV traveling westbound on the same street at the time of the shooting.

They are also still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

