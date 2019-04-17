SAN ANTONIO — SAPD has confirmed that a woman in her 20s has died after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in front of Cable Elementary in the 1700 block of Pinn Road just before 7 a.m.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with head injuries and two broken legs.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital around 7:45 a.m.

The driver of the car that hit the woman told police he was talking to his front passenger and didn't see the woman in the street since it was dark out.

Following the accident, he stopped the vehicle and called the police.

The driver was issued a citation for not having a valid drivers license. According to police, the driver followed all other laws and was driving within the speed limit.

Further details are not available at this time.