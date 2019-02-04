DALLAS — The woman who was recently beaten by a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot has now also been charged in the case.

Dallas police charged L'Daijohnique Lee, 24, Tuesday with felony criminal mischief for damaging the man's pickup truck after she was punched, the sources said.

In Texas, criminal mischief is a state jail felony if the damage costs $2,500 to $30,000.

Police sources told WFAA that Lee caused thousands of dollars of damage to Austin Shuffield's truck.

RELATED: What is 'criminal mischief'? Explaining the charge the Deep Ellum victim might face

RELATED: Suspect in Deep Ellum assault now says he feared for his life, too, in new arrest warrant

RELATED: Upgraded charges filed in Deep Ellum assault case

RELATED: 'He just kept hitting me': Woman punched in violent Deep Ellum attack speaks out

Lee's attorney, Lee Merritt, posted about the potential criminal mischief charge on Twitter:

"A black woman alone in a dark parking lot is stalked, harassed and assaulted by a white male," Merritt posted. "He brandishes a gun, knocks away her phone when she tries to call for help – then beats her mercilessly with blows to the head. DPD just found a way to charge HER with a felony."

Shuffield, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

In the arrest affidavit for Shuffield, he said Lee broke his pickup truck's back windshield with a jump box, a charger for a car battery.

The case has drawn widespread attention since video was posted on Facebook of Lee being punched repeatedly.

Investigators said it all started when Shuffield confronted Lee about blocking the parking lot exit with her car.

A witness recorded video that showed the suspect pull out a gun before knocking Lee's cellphone from her hand and kicking it away. He then delivered a series of upper-cut punches and jabs to the woman’s face and head.

Shuffield, according to his arrest affidavit, said he hit Lee out of self-defense because she hit him first.

After the initial misdemeanor charge against Shuffield, police upgraded the charges to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

In Shuffield's case, Dallas police sent their filed charges to the district attorney's office, which will present the case to a grand jury.