DALLAS — The woman who was recently beaten by a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot may face a charge of her own in the case, sources told WFAA on Tuesday.

Dallas police are preparing to file a charge of felony criminal mischief against L'Daijohnique Lee, 24, for damaging the man's pickup truck after she was punched, the sources said.

It wasn't clear when Lee would be arrested and charged. The warrant was being prepared by police, but it wasn't known if a judge had received the warrant or signed it.

In Texas, criminal mischief is a state jail felony if the damage costs $2,500 to $30,000.

Police sources told WFAA that Lee caused thousands of dollars of damage to Austin Shuffield's truck.

Shuffield, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

In the arrest affidavit for Shuffield, he said Lee broke his pickup truck's back windshield with a jump box, a charger for a car battery.

The case has drawn widespread attention since video was posted on Facebook of Lee being punched repeatedly.

Investigators said it all started when Shuffield confronted Lee about blocking the parking lot exit with her car.

A witness recorded video that showed the suspect pull out a gun before knocking Lee's cellphone from her hand and kicking it away. He then delivered a series of upper-cut punches and jabs to the woman’s face and head.

Shuffield, according to his arrest affidavit, said he hit Lee out of self-defense because she hit him first.

After the initial misdemeanor charge against Shuffield, police upgraded the charges to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

In Shuffield's case, Dallas police sent their filed charges to the district attorney's office, which will present the case to a grand jury.