SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested and a man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing on the city's north side, according to San Antonio Police.

Investigators said a domestic dispute led to the stabbing in the 1100 block of Mt. Serolod Drive around 11:20 pm Monday.

It's unclear what the argument was over, but the man was stabbed in his lower back.

The woman was detained by SAPD when emergency crews arrived.