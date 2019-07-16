HOUSTON — Police arrested a woman for blocking a road for nearly 10 minutes during dispute over parking outside the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Security officers and police gave Diva Garcia chances to move. However, she felt wronged by a man standing in a parking spot and saw no reason until her arrest.

“We were trying to not waste $20,” Garcia’s mother said.

Near Houston’s Museum District, free parking has a price. Spots are few, and competition fierce.

Three years ago, women fought over a spot at the Houston Zoo nearby.

Last Thursday evening, Garcia went to jail fuming over what happened outside the museum.

“It wasn’t screaming match,” Garcia said. “But he was holding his spot. He wasn’t moving. I told him you have to move. I’m not moving. There’s no other car here. I’m next. I need this spot, and your car is not here.”

Garcia, 27, is a mariachi singer. She brought her mom, brother, sister and two cousins to the museum. Her mother is disabled, so the group hoped to park their suburban near the door. They saw a spot open. However, as she approached, a man stood in their way. He claimed it.

A security guard said the man was holding the spot for another car about to pull in. While he and Garcia exchanged words, her suburban blocked two lanes of traffic for at least 10 minutes, investigators said. The security guard, Precinct 5 Deputy Constable working her second job, told Garcia to move, as did a Houston Police sergeant. Garcia held her ground, though, until her arrest.

During the dispute, the deputy called the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for guidance. They recommended Garcia be charged with misdemeanor obstructing highway or passageway.

“She didn’t cut nobody off,” Garcia’s mom said. “That’s the damn truth.”

Garcia bonded out jail. She plans to fight the charge, too. However, if put in the same parking situation again, she may not do anything different.

“I don’t know how to answer that,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to go to jail for a parking spot because I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

Garcia did not filed a complaint against the deputy.

