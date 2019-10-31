CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday morning, Corpus Christi Police responded to a call of a woman who fell asleep at the intersection of Holly Road and Everhart around 1:30 a.m.



After several attempts of Police, the woman woke up and reacted to the officers' presence.



"If you startle someone they might just hit the gas ... and might put it in reverse and slam into your vehicle" said Corpus Christi Police officer Billy Gaines.

According to Police, the woman was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving.

