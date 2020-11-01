SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman used a fake lottery ticket to buy a car from a San Antonio car dealer.

Arrest documents said Margarita Escobar went to a southeast San Antonio car dealer and used a $5,000 scratch ticket to pay for the purchase of a 2009 Chevy Malibu.

The documents said the car dealer went to the cash the lottery ticket and was told it was fraudulent.

A Lottery Commission investigator reportedly was looking into Escobar since 2017. The investigator was only able to identify her when the car dealer took pictures of the transaction, according to the documents.