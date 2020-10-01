SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is facing charges for allegedly trafficking her relative for sex, according to arrest documents.

Documents said 27-year-old Ashanti Johnson took the relative to a party at an apartment complex back in September.

Police said the victim was taken to a back bedroom and sexually assaulted by Johnson and another man. The arrest documents say Johnson received payment after that incident.

The arrest documents said the victim reached out to Johnson and the other man on Facebook Messenger and Johnson told her she "should have known" what would happen at the party. The man reportedly apologized to the victim.

Johnson faces a charge of Trafficking of Persons. There is no word on whether the man is facing charges.

