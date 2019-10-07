SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested for 'exploitation of elderly' after the victim's daughter found thousands of dollars in checks written out to the suspect, Candice Shannon.

According to court records, Shannon became friendly with an elderly man who unknowingly gave her access to his finances by allowing her into his apartment.

Shannon helped the victim with minor things inside of his apartment, all the while, allegedly going through the victim's items and stealing several personal checks from his checking account, per the affidavit.

After several months, the victim's daughter noticed that his account balance had gone down significantly. Upon further investigation, she found that several checks had been written out to Shannon, totaling $12,800, between Nov. 16, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

In the memo of the checks was written: "care", "care & help", and "gift".

The victim identified Shannon in photos obtained by investigators depicting a woman depositing and cashing checks.