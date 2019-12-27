SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman is accused of slashing her husband with a knife early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on Roland Avenue near South Lions Park.

Police say the husband and wife were in bed and she woke him up with a knife, and slashed his arms and legs.

He reportedly walked to the neighbor's house and called for help. He was transported to SAMMC in stable condition.

