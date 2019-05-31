GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie woman is accused of lighting her stepchild's face on fire for yelling, police said Friday.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, faces a felony injury to a child charge in connection with the May 13 incident, police said.

Officers investigated a report that the 5-year-old had been burned on May 13 and needed to be taken to a hospital.

Jimenez originally told detectives that her stepchild's injuries were the result of an accident while lighting a candle, police said.

But investigators found inconsistencies in the woman's story.

She "ultimately confessed to detectives that she intentionally poured rubbing alcohol on the child's face and used a lighter to set the alcohol on fire," Grand Prairie police said in a written statement.

"She said she lit the child on fire to punish her for yelling," the statement said.

The girl's biological father was not present at the time.

The injured child and a younger sibling were removed from the family's home the night of the report. Both children are now safe with family, police said.

Jimenez has since bonded out of jail.

