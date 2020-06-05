SAN ANTONIO — The Witte Museum says it will reopen Saturday, May 30 after being closed due to the coronavirus.

The museum has a reopening task force to ensure that the experience is safe for visitors.

Safety measures are being installed right now, including plexi protections, a stylus for every visitor, and decals that will provide learning at a distance.

“The Witte Museum Team is taking the time needed to ensure the entire campus is ready for visitors,” said Marise McDermott, President and CEO. “Standing true to its vision, the Witte Museum continues to be a bold, cultural leader, with online programs, “Witte Where You Are” and the innovations and installations by the Re-Opening Task Force.”

Museum members receive early access starting May 27, museum staff members said.

