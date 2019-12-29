WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A community is grieving after a Sunday morning shooting at a White Settlement-area church.

Authorities say two people were killed and one person was critically injured after shots were fired at West Freeway Church of Christ. The gunman is among the dead, MedStar confirmed to WFAA.

RELATED: 2 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting at White Settlement church

Witnesses spoke to WFAA after the incident.

'Live the life of Christ'

John Richardson

WFAA

Longtime church member John Richardson survived this morning’s shooting. He and his wife hit the ground and he laid on top of her to protect her from gunfire.

He spoke after the shooting, saying that he’s praying for the suspect’s family.

"Evil is everywhere. No amount of preaching or teaching -- if evil's going to do something horrible, evil is going to do something horrible," said Richardson. "All you can do is do your best to stop evil from happening to more people. That's all you can do."

Richardson says he doesn't know what the suspect's mental state was, but his "heart goes out to the family because they have to live with this." Richardson expressed regret that anyone had to die.

"But I don't have any hate for this person. I can't. We can't have hate for these people. We can't have hate for anybody that does hate for us," he said. "We have to live that life of Christ that wants us to teach and preach and be that example of his on Earth. To every person, we can reach."

Richardson said now the community will focus on taking care of who they can and appreciating every moment they're given.

'The shooter was sitting next to my mother'

Melanie Davis

WFAA

Melanie Davis's mother was inside the church during the shooting. She said she's thankful her mom is still alive.

"I'm just giving all the glory to God because he protected my mom. I mean the shooter was sitting next to my mother," Davis said.

She explained that her mother didn't recognize the suspected shooter.

"She's the one who recognized that he had a fake beard on, sunglasses, and he had writing on the back of his jacket. She knew from growing up at church that she didn't recognize this gentleman," said Davis.

"The moment she saw the shotgun come out, she went under the bench and hid."

Listen to the raw interviews below:

'It's scary, you can't go anywhere anymore these days'

Tristan Stone, spoke to WFAA as he waited outside the scene of the shooting.

His grandmother was inside the church it happened. She survived the shooting.

"It's a wonderful church. My grandmother, she's highly dedicated to the church," Stone said.

Tristan Stone

WFAA

Stone said the entire incident is a tragedy.

"It's scary; you can't go anywhere anymore these days. People have been going to this church. For this event to happen, it's tragic, it's really is," he said.

He went on to say that he was thankful for the armed security guard who was inside during the shooting.

"I'm all for our second amendment, 100%, so I love it and I love our rights," he said.

He said he's going to hug his grandmother and says you can't take a day for granted.

'They are their family'

Dannetta Maldonaldo

WFAA

Dannetta Maldonaldo's parents were inside the church.

"He said he heard the first shot, took her down from her chair and that the shooter was rushed," said Maldonaldo of her father.

She said she didn't know who had stopped the shooter, but "he was stopped pretty quickly because I believe they knew what they were doing."

Maldonaldo said it's a small church that a lot of older people attend.

"It was very lucky that we're very blessed if you think about it."

"My family is very very close to this church. They are their family," she said.



