Witnesses: Car drove into Bloomington protesters

It happened after a demonstration over an incident where a man was threatened Saturday at Lake Monroe.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After protests calling for arrests in a violent weekend confrontation at Lake Monroe, witnesses told 13News a car drove into a demonstrator on Monday.

A warning, the video is hard to watch.

You can see a car speeding through with a woman still hanging on the hood.

Rodney Root took the video. He said he and his wife were leaving the protest when they saw a car trying to get through the intersection of 4th and Walnut.

"The car just speeds right into her," Root said. "She goes up on the hood and a guy is close by. You can see it in the video shortly, a guy tries to stop it and he's holding on. I'm not sure how long he stayed on the car but the car went full speed."

They say a passenger in that car got out and threw someone's scooter. That's when a woman tried to intervene, but instead, the car accelerated and hit her.

"You see a human in front of the car, but this person just hit the gas as hard as they could and they kept going, and then they tried to throw people off the car at high speeds. It didn't make any sense. I've never been that infuriated in my life. Like I was mad," said witness Erin Parks.

Luke Norton, an IU student who also reports for the campus news outlet, Indiana Daily Student, said the incident happened at the end of the protest.

"The protest concluded and began to disperse from the announcement of an organizer, and I was speaking with someone on the sidewalk of the courthouse next to Kirkwood. I heard yelling behind me and saw a red car moving incredibly fast with people on the hood heading north on Kirkwood," Norton told 13 News,

"I don't have words for violence like this," said Parks. "Terrorism, I guess."

We have reached out to Bloomington Police for more information on the case. They have not responded to our calls and messages.