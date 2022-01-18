'Without teachers in the classroom, we can’t teach' - Sabinal ISD among several school districts that have halted classes due to COVID-19

Sabinal ISD joins multiple school districts throughout south central Texas that have paused classes in light of staffing shortages.

SABINAL, Texas — The omicron variant of COVID-19, coupled with excessive student absences and ongoing teacher shortages, prompted Texas school districts to temporarily halt instruction.

“Without teachers in the classroom, we can’t teach,” said Sabinal Independent School District Superintendent Richard Grill.

Sabinal ISD is home to about 400 K-12 students and around 100 staff members. Grill alerted families last Thursday the decision to close campuses starting Friday.

An updated notice on Monday stated schools would also be closed January 18 and 19.

Grill said the return from mid-winter break resulted in alarming attendance rates – dropping to more than 70% on Thursday compared to Wednesday’s 86% attendance rate.

Grill noted 22% of staff overall, 25% of teachers and 25% of students did not return to school, in large part due to COVID-19 concerns. Reasons ranged from testing positive, exhibiting coronavirus symptoms or having had contact with someone infected.

Operational staff, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodial and administrative workers have also been absent.

“It has affected us more negatively than last year and it’s impacting our students’ academic outcomes,” Grill said.

Sabinal ISD recorded 13 positive COVID-19 cases during the 2020-2021 school year. From August 16 to January 18, 2022, there’ve been 100 total cases with 76 students and 24 employees.

Grill said it’s all-hands-on-deck due to the ongoing teacher shortage.

“Our recruitment efforts have really stumbled because of this virus so our principals, assistant principals and staff that aren’t teachers, are filling in for substitutes,” Grill said.

The state is restrictive on the number of days schools can offer remote instruction. Grill said he believes opportunities for virtual learning should be expanded.

“Nothing is going to replace a real teacher. However, a lack of services is even more detrimental to what’s going on and is driven not by COVID but by decisions made by others,” Grill said.

Sabinal ISD may reopen on Thursday following an assessment of absences of and overall COVID-climate.

The district routine sanitizes facilities and offers COVID testing to the community.

About 60% of staff and students wear masks, even though there’s no requirement.

Grill’s goal is to ensure students can stay on track academically in light of the challenges propelled by the pandemic.