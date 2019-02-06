The winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in North Carolina! A single ticket drawn in the Tar Heel state won the $344.6 million prize, according to lottery officials. The ticket was sold at Carlie C's IGA on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X. The lucky ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

The winner has 180 days to cash in their ticket. This marks the fifth time that North Carolina has had a Powerball jackpot winner and the seventh time that someone in the state has won either a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials said.

If you didn't win Powerball you still have a chance to win big. The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday is worth $475 million.

Additionally, a winning Cash 5 ticket worth $342,292 was sold in the Triad. The winning ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold at the Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro.

