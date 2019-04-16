HOUSTON — Someone in Houston is $15.75 million richer! *inserts looking eyes emoji*

Teddy’s Food Mart at 7702 Eastex Freeway sold a quick pick ticket that hit all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 10, 14, 15, 26.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The next drawing is April 17 and the estimated jackpot is $5 million.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: