WINDCREST, Texas — With snowmen and poinsettias, Gloria Martinez's home is ready for the holidays. But, a decoration that sits on her patio year-round is missing.

About 15 years ago, she and her husband purchased a Madonna statue to keep them safe in their new home. Last week, she noticed it was gone.

"We have a great deal of faith, but something like that makes me question people," Martinez said.

Martinez lives on the corner of her street. She thinks people drove up in the middle of the night and grabbed the Madonna quick.

"It's 50 pounds, so it had to be two people," Martinez said. "I don't know how they took it."

Martinez didn't bother reporting the theft to the Windcrest Police Department. She said it's not about the money. The Madonna cost her less than $20 at an estate sale.

She's more upset that people took the holy statue, especially so close to Christmas.

"It's a time of giving and sharing, not taking," Martinez said. "How can somebody expect to be blessed when they take something by stealing it?"

Martinez does have a Ring doorbell, but the Madonna was out of its view. She plans on buying more cameras to cover each corner of her house so this doesn't happen again.

"We'll miss it, but we'll get another one," Martinez said.

Windcrest Police Chief Darrell Volz said "Operation Grinch" starts during the holidays. He said more officers will patrol neighborhoods and businesses. Flyers are also handed out with tips on how to prevent theft.

"Crime has a tendency to increase everywhere during the holiday season," Volz said.