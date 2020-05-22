Wimberley Floods Anniversary: Remembering lives lost too soon

Memorial Day weekend 2020 will mark five years since the Wimberley Floods claimed the lives of eight people from Corpus Christi.

In 2015, Mayor Joe McComb's son, Jonathan McComb, was enjoying the weekend with his family when torrential rain caused the banks of the Blanco River to overflow. A tree fell and swept away Johnathan's family's home.

Johnathan was the only survivor and lost his wife, Laura, children Andrew and Leighton and his friends the Charbas and Careys.

3News spoke with Mayor McComb about the anniversary of the tragedy.

"This weekend has mixed emotions for us so we'll play it pretty low key this whole weekend, but Jonathan is doing fine," McComb said. "Family is doing fine, but it's just a pretty significant weekend in our life."

To honor his family and friends, Jonathan started the Randy Charba Charity Classic - a fishing tournament benefiting local charities including Christus Spohn Shoreline. A new trauma operating room has been named after the families.

Jonathan has since remarried. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Scarlet Grace, last month.

