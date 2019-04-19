SAN ANTONIO — The timeless classic of Charlie Bucket's visit to the Willy Wonka chocolate factory will come to life on stage at the Magik Theatre starting May 2.

The stage adaptation features songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, as well as new songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

The show runs May 3 through June 8, 2019. Tickets are $15 for adults and children age 2-17.

Active Duty military members, seniors and educators get a discount ticket for $12.

