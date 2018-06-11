ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Williamson County election supervisor and judge has resigned following an incident in which she was caught on camera screaming at a voter who was reportedly confused about where to vote.

The confrontation happened Friday afternoon at the Williamson County Annex in Round Rock.

At one point in the video -- which was recorded by another voter -- election supervisor and judge Lila Guzman can be heard yelling at the voter to leave: "Get out. Get out. Get out. You are rude. You are not following the law. Go. Go."

"As soon as she started getting louder, I was like, 'This is getting out of hand.' So I began to record," the voter who recorded the video told KVUE. "She did tell her she couldn't vote there, but she didn't say where in Travis. The lady did have an accent. She could've been new to the country. I don't know, but she needed some help."

At another moment in the video, Guzman is heard telling the voter that she is going to call the cops to have her escorted out of the building. The woman reportedly left before police arrived.

"Our supervisor loses her composure in the middle of this, and that's not something that we ever train our poll workers, supervisors, election judges and clerks to do," Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis said. "We always train them and advise them to maintain control of the situation politely and answer voters' questions and give voters options so situations like these don't escalate."

Davis told KVUE he believes the voter arrived at the polling site after being turned away by Travis County poll workers.

The voter was registered to vote in Williamson County but resided in Travis County, Davis said, and the poll workers in Travis County should've sent her to the Travis County Elections Division so she could vote a limited ballot. Instead, the voter tried to vote at the Williamson County Annex.

"I regret that that incident happened with that poll worker because that voter was just trying to get answers that weren't being provided to her in a way that we train our poll workers to give," Davis said.

KVUE's Pattrik Perez spoke with Guzman over the phone Monday afternoon. She told him she didn't handle the situation well and said working 12-hour days for nearly two weeks took a toll on her.

"It was the end of the day, and we were seeing steady turnout across all sites, but again, no excuse. It's our job to get voters answers and help them vote, either at our site or the site where they need to vote," Davis said.

Guzman has since resigned and will not be working on Election Day. However, Guzman told Perez she did not resign because of the video. Instead, she claimed she resigned because she felt Davis' office did not provide backup when she called the office to have police remove the voter from the building.

According to Davis, Guzman worked several election cycles for the county and was "a very experienced supervisor and judge."

The voter seen in the video has not been identified.

