There has been talk among City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials of a shelter-in-place order that could be put in place if the situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus calls for it.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has been working on a shelter-in-place order for Nueces County.

The judge said she has been in contact with many of her counterparts around the state to try and figure out what they are doing that works. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the shelter-in-place plan is being patterned after cities that have already put similar orders into effect.

Canales has also said that she believes following a shelter-in-place order will slow the spread of the disease. She has directed the county attorney to work with Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb's staff to draft options for shelter-in-place orders that are appropriate for the city's needs and conditions.

"We have provided some input but we need more time to work with her, and so her and Mayor McComb spoke this morning," Zanoni said. "And hopefully later today or first thing in the morning we will get a chance tomorrow to work with her and provide her our input and talk about what businesses and other entities could be exempt from the order."

"That's really our hope," said Annette Rodriguez, executive director of the City-County Health Department. "I think it will because people need to hear it and they need to understand that this is very serious and if they should not be out, you know, this is not the time to go visit Houston or Dallas or anywhere else really in the state of Texas."

Canales and other County and City leaders are trying to figure out what are essential activities that will be allowed under a shelter-in-place order. Some of those questions involve such things as doctor visits, going to the grocery store, going outside and getting exercise, and of course, takeout food service.

Of course, they are also trying to figure out a start date and an estimated duration. The city manager did not indicate when he thought the order would be ready but it may be several days.

The topic was discussed at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting -- a split meeting with some officials present in council chambers while others took part via teleconference.

Council members stopped short of issuing a shelter-in-place order in hopes of working out details with County officials. They also heard the details of how other cities are managing similar orders.

"It's good information we have from what others are doing, but I keep reminding myself we need to be focused on the people that we serve and represent, and what's in the best interest of our county and our city," Mayor McComb said.

Shortly after their discussion council members went into executive session.

