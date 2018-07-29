BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Crews are currently battling a wildfire near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County that officials say has already forced the evacuation of about 150 homes.

Update: The #ParkRoadFire in Burnet County is estimated at 500 acres and 0% contained. Multiple evacuations and road closures are in effect. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Z9sjfRHPP2 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 29, 2018

The Texas A&M Forest Service is among the crews responding. The forest service reported the fire reached 500 acres and was zero percent contained as of 6 p.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reported that about 250 park visitors had been evacuated and said the brush fire began on private property near the park on County Road 116.

A brush fire has breached the boundary of Inks Lake State Park northwest of Austin. About 250 Park visitors have been evacuated.



The brush fire began on private property off of county road 116 by the park.



Follow updates here and at https://t.co/ZcCBCmXT0i. pic.twitter.com/agI5Mz4UpU — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 29, 2018

Officials said the City of Burnet has opened up the Community Center at 401 E. Jackson Street for evacuees. Camp Longhorn is also evacuating.

The small town of Hoover's Valley is also threatened by the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV