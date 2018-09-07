SAN ANTONIO - The Majestic Theatre announced Wicked will open the 2018-2019 North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

There will be 24 performances through Sunday Oct. 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and prices start at $53.50. You can purchase them online by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting the Majestic Box Office.

Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Saturday hours vary weekly, call (210)-226-3333 to verify. The box office said orders for groups of 15 or more may be placed by calling (210)-226-5967.

Performance times will reportedly be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sept. 27. For venue information, visit MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio, please visit BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.

© 2018 KENS