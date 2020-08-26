Padre Island beaches closed as Hurricane Laura makes its way to TX/LA border

While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border, we might see effects in the form of tidal surge along our coastal beaches.

The City of Corpus Christi tells 3News that due to the rising wave heights expected in Corpus Christi, beaches on Padre Island will be closed.

Mayor Joe McComb said the beaches are going to be closed to vehicle traffic until at least 10 a.m., when that order could be extended.

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect until Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 said the wave height exceeds the ESD's boat rescue capabilities. The US Coast Guard will be responding to rescue calls.

Nueces County leaders have also activated a virtual Emergency Operations Command Center to monitor any effects.